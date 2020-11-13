The Norfolk Rescue Mission’s main fundraiser has become one of the latest casualties of the pandemic.
The event — which had been scheduled to take place Thursday night — was canceled as the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s COVID-19 risk dial moved into the severe range and directed health measures put tighter restrictions on gatherings.
The Rev. Will Perrigan, director of the rescue mission, said the cancellation of the event has the potential to have a major impact on the institution as the banquet serves as its main fundraiser.
“Between offerings and matching challenges and the pledges, we are usually somewhere around the $50,000 mark for our banquet,” Perrigan said of the funds the mission generally receives from the event. “That’s a big deal. That’s a big part of our the budget.”
Planning for the banquet initially began when the risk dial was low and COVID-19 was not affecting the state in the way it now is, Perrigan said.
Nevertheless, the mission’s board of directors planned the event with potential changes because of the pandemic in mind; the funds solicited to underwrite the event now will be reallocated as an offering to the mission, he said.
“That was already addressed (with underwriters) up front,” Perrigan said.
While the funds not used on food and necessities for the banquet will transform into a significant offering for the mission, it will not make up for the total amount generally raised during the event, so Perrigan said he hopes those who planned to attend will consider sending an offering anyway.
The keynote address from the banquet, as well as music that was to be played, were pre-recorded and may be found on the rescue mission’s website and Facebook page.
Bids will be accepted online through Monday, Nov. 16, on the items that were donated for the silent auction that was set to take place during the banquet.
Perrigan said the pandemic already has affected the rescue mission in a variety of ways. The biggest impact, he said, has been the increased number of meals the mission is serving in its kitchen.
Before the pandemic, the mission would generally serve about eight people for breakfast, but now it’s common to see 20 people for breakfast and 30 or 35 for lunch.
“People are coming in from outside of the mission population to eat meals,” Perrigan said. “Folks that we’ve never seen before. Folks that don’t really live the lifestyle that is common among mission guests.”
The increase in the number of people served, coupled with the reduced number of meal and food donations from various groups, has stressed the mission’s pantry.
“Instead of receiving a casserole, we’re dipping into the freezer or pantry to make our own meal and consuming supplies rather quickly,” Perrigan said. “Food supplies, cleaning supplies, paper products — all of those consumables — they go fast.”
COVID-19 also led to three of the mission’s residents to quarantine after they tested positive for the virus, which created a unique situation.
“If someone gets sick at work, you tell them to go home and don’t come to work for two weeks, but this is their home,” Perrigan said. “We just had to do our best to isolate them from the rest of the campus.”
Perrigan said some even have questioned the wisdom of the the mission’s efforts to continue feeding and sheltering the homeless during the pandemic, but he said the mission is taking the precautions it can to reduce the risk of spread.
It’s not an option to quit, he added.
“That rescue mission has to rescue,” he said. “That’s what we do.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
Visit norfolkrescue.org. The online auction may be found at www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/Norfolk-Rescue-Mission-2020-Banquet-17142