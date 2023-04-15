Not so long ago, the prospect of ever taking another step looked slim for Landyn Keiser.
In May 2021, the Fordyce teenager was injured in a UTV accident that led to more than 50 surgeries, several skin grafts and nearly two years of rehabilitation. But the 15-year-old is overcoming the odds. This week, Sanford International, in partnership with Sanford Health Foundation, named Landyn the 2023 Sanford Children’s Hospital Ambassador.
“Landyn’s motto is ‘can’t stop, won’t stop,’ and we are grateful for his willingness to share his story to help inspire children going through incredible challenges,” said Erin Sanderson, executive director of the Sanford Health Foundation.
Landyn’s accident happened on Memorial Day weekend in 2021. His mother, Daisy Keiser, said Landyn had taken the family’s UTV, and it tipped in a gully.
“(Landyn) fell out and the roll bars pinned him face down behind his knees,” she said.
Forty-five minutes passed before Landyn was found. A medical helicopter was dispatched to their farm and, based on the extent of his injuries, emergency crews determined Landyn would need more advanced care to include orthopedics and trauma teams.
“Landyn, unfortunately, developed compartment syndrome in both of his lower extremities,” Dr. Jared Daniel said. “It’s one of those orthopedic emergencies where, to help preserve life and limb, you have to do something immediately.”
Compartment syndrome is a condition where the circulation, muscles and nerve are affected. Daniel, a surgeon specializing in pediatric orthopedic trauma at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, took Landyn to the operating room to try to treat his compartment syndrome with a fasciotomy.
With Landyn’s injuries and more than a dozen procedures came an immense amount of pain and a large collaborative team of providers.
“He was dealing with surgeries, pain from a severe infection and nerve pain from all of the inflammation in his legs as well,” said Dr. Daniel Mark, a specialist in children’s palliative care, who helped Landyn and his family manage his pain and tried to keep him as comfortable as possible.
At one point, Landyn and his family faced the difficult decision to either salvage his legs or move forward with amputation.
“They were very much on board with trying to do limb salvage, which is our No. 1 goal,” Daniel said.
“We got him to the point of being able to salvage his legs with the understanding that he lost most of the muscle — the muscle that could have died. That muscle doesn’t grow back. The muscle remaining can be conditioned and can be built up, but what’s gone is never coming back again,” Daisy Keiser said.
Landyn is a big sports fan and competitive athlete in baseball, basketball and football, which helped motivate him. Despite early predictions that he would never walk again, he’s now playing basketball and running. Landyn and his family come to Sioux Falls once a week for physical therapy and strength training at the Sanford Fieldhouse.
As ambassador, Landyn will represent the Sanford Children’s Hospital at tournament events throughout the year. Davis Trosin, tournament director for Sanford International, said the ambassador is a special part of the tournament and serves as a reminder of the true purpose of the event — to give back to the community by helping children and their families.
“Landyn is an inspiration to a lot of children, and we can’t wait to cheer him on when he hits the ceremonial tee shot during the opening ceremonies this fall,” Trosin said.