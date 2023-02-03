PIERCE — Zion Lutheran Church and School’s Now Is The Time: Honoring Our Legacy, Building Our Future Capital Campaign continues to enjoy success.
The effort, designed to raise the funds needed to construct a new pre-kindergarten through eighth grade school recently crossed the $3 million milestone.
“I can’t offer enough thanks to our community,” said Al Collison, campaign general co-chairperson. “With this support, the people and businesses of Pierce and surrounding areas continue to send a clear message. They understand the benefits a new school will provide and are doing what they can to get it done.”
Campaign general co-chairperson Tami White, like Collison, has invested a lot of time and energy working with volunteers and visiting with potential donors. She’s helped drive the campaign from a leadership position.
“Being a part of this endeavor has been such a great joy. It is inspiring to see just how much the community supports this effort,” White said. “The new school building will provide many benefits for our faith family, Pierce and the surrounding communities.”
In just 13 weeks, the campaign has received gifts and pledges from 177 families, businesses or individuals totaling $3,385,568.
“This is truly a remarkable response,” Collison said. “Pierce is a community of less than 2,000 families. Yet many are willing to offer support because they recognize the value of a Christian education. We see that play out each day throughout the community with the continued success of the people running our local businesses and shaping our future. Many of them trace their roots back to their days as students at Zion Lutheran.”
The estimated cost of construction is $6 million.
Those interested in the campaign may consider attending service on Sunday, Feb. 5 (8 a.m. and 10 a.m.), and Monday, Feb. 6 (7 p.m.), when Zion Lutheran hosts Commitment Weekend. The theme will be “Let Your Light Shine.” The school children and young people also will be singing and playing handbells.
When it opens, the new school will replace a building that no longer fits the growing needs of a 21st century education. The two-story building will include 10 classrooms, a modern library/media center and administrative offices. The goal is to welcome students for the 2024-25 school year.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Visit www.zionlutheranpierce.com/now-is-the-time for more information and to support the effort.