It was probably not surprising the topic of audits would come up Wednesday when the state auditor was in Norfolk to talk to the Madison County Republicans during their monthly luncheon.
After Mike Foley finished discussing the Nebraska Legislature and some of his past jobs in state government, he told the approximately 30 people who attended the event at Black Cow Fat Pig that he would answer questions.
Foley returned to the state auditor position this year after winning election in November, and his visit prompted questions about a possible audit of the North Fork Area Transit. Operations of the transit have been suspended after hundreds of thousands in funds were discovered missing in December and the former general manager left town.
So is the state auditor involved with the current audit or could his office assist?
“We could,” Foley said, “if they need our help.”
Foley said he has no knowledge of what happened outside of what he has read in the newspaper, but it is typical of what often happens with cases of alleged theft.
Many times the individual who is accused of theft has arrived from out of state. In a short time, the individual gains trusts and is able to walk away with a significant amount of money.
Technically, Foley’s title is “the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts,” but he usually just refers to himself as “the state auditor,” which is how most people refer to the position.
Foley said just about every day his office gets calls to investigate something from around the state. Sometimes they might be someone saw a state license plate vehicle stopped at a Walmart at 2 p.m. or it could be that someone thinks an accountant in a department where someone worked previously is doing things illegally. Other times, it might just be someone doesn’t like someone and reports an alleged wrongdoing or is upset about losing a job.
“One out of 10, it isn’t something trivial,” Foley said.
Foley said he appreciates the calls because they often make his agency aware of misuse of funds. Although his office doesn’t have regulatory authority, it can express opinions.
Foley said his agency finds the “best and brightest” employees it can, usually right out of college. It can be hard to keep those who have a finance or accounting background, especially if they pass the CPA exam.
“Boom, doors open for you,” Foley said. “I can’t keep them in state government, but some I do, fortunately.”
Foley also discussed some of the audits his office completed, including Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln in 2008, where an employee stole funds for several years. In that case, a person came in off the street and told them there were “a bunch of crooks” except for the chief auditor, he said.
Initially, the audits didn’t turn up much. Then when looking at the alleged bank statements provided by an accountant and checking with the bank, it was found out the supposed bank statements weren’t legit, Foley said. One of the signs was the “computer-generated bank statements” were not coming up with a total amount of the checks.
As a result, the state auditors then went to the bank, compared the statements and found the chief accountant was creating his own bank statements. When asked about it, the chief accountant said, “You caught me,” Foley said. The man ended up going to prison for three years.
And in many of the audits when funds are missing, nonprofit groups serving Nebraskans are hurt, he said.
Sometimes the theft is just overcharging, such as a home in Kearney that helped juveniles. The people who ran the home had three homes and charged the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services $1.5 million over four or five years to rent these homes.
“These were not mansions,” Foley said. “On a good day, they might fetch $1,500 a month.”
The homeowners also paid themselves $90,000 a year to operate the homes. Foley said the owners of that home are now out of business.
Foley previously served two terms as lieutenant governor under former Gov. Pete Ricketts and as a state senator, along with two terms as state auditor.