The Norfolk Library Foundation is calling for submissions from artists for a three-dimensional, hanging art piece at the Norfolk Public Library.
The artist must have a connection to Northeast Nebraska, but current residency is not required. Submissions are due on Friday, Feb. 24.
The composition of the work may be of any material of the artist’s choosing but must be lightweight and be able to be suspended from the atrium beams by conventional hanging methods (i.e. cable, wire, etc.). Submissions may include a single piece or several pieces that interplay to create one work of art.
Criteria for the artist selection include:
— All work must be original.
— The work should honor the library’s slogan of “Enrichment. Right at home.” The work should evoke the feeling of flight or a “flight of fancy” and should celebrate the treasured escape that reading can provide.
— The work must be able to be completed and delivered to the library within a time frame agreed upon by both parties, and not more than six months from the date the artist is notified of selection.
— The artist must have a connection to Northeast Nebraska. This could be current or prior residency, family history in the area or other connections. Artists must include their connection to the community in the application form.
— The artist must be able to provide instructions on the proper installation of the work and be on site during the installation process. Scheduling of installation will be coordinated with the artist at the appropriate time.
— The artist must be able to attend a public dedication and artist reception and provide a brief presentation about the inspiration and creation of the work of art. Scheduling of this event will be coordinated with the artist at the appropriate time.
The Norfolk Library Foundation will supply a stipend of $1,500 to the selected artist and up to $1,000 for supplies.
The Norfolk Library Foundation realizes this stipend may be well below the market value of the artwork created. However, it is hoped that the ability to have the work displayed in the library will add value for the selected artist and that artists of all skill levels and experience will submit applications.
All fully completed applications will be presented to the Norfolk Library Foundation for evaluation and selection. The Norfolk Library Foundation will select a design that it feels best suits the goal and scope of the project as outlined above.
If no submission from the initial call for artists is selected, then a second call will be issued. The selected work will become the property of the Norfolk Library Foundation.
Complete details and applications may be found at https://norfolklibraryfoundation.wordpress.com/.