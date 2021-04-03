California variant discovered

WISNER — The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) received notification Saturday that two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have tested positive with the California variant B.1.429.
Melanie Thompson of Elkhorn Logan Valley said Saturday that both of these individuals live in the same household.
“We have occasional cases of reinfections of COVID-19, as well. Before a case is deemed a reinfection, a specimen is sent to the Nebraska Public Health Lab for confirmation. These people tested positive for COVID-19 at three months prior to another positive test for the virus,” she said.
During the most recent two-week period, ELVPHD has averaged 46 cases per week compared with
41 cases per week during the prior two-week period.
ELVPHD continues to vaccinate those aged 18+ in the health district with weekly public
vaccination events.
“We encourage individuals who live or work in our district (Burt, Cuming Madison and Stanton counties) to check the COVID-19 vaccine appointment page on our website (www.elvphd.org) for available appointments or call us at 402-529-2233 for those who are unable to make an appointment online,” she said.
ELVPHD receives both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. When providing Pfizer vaccine, those who
are aged 16+ can receive the vaccine, and when providing Moderna vaccine, the allowable ages
are 18+.
To date, ELVPHD has provided over 16,500 COVID-19 vaccines. In addition to the vaccines provided by the health department, many clinics and pharmacies are also providing COVID-19 vaccines in the district.
Residents and visitors to the health district are urged to continue to follow public health recommendations, to stay home when you are ill, wear a mask when in public places, avoid
crowded spaces and get your COVID-19 vaccine.