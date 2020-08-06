NDN Arrested action 2

A man with an active warrant was arrested after he was found with methamphetamine Wednesday evening.

Norfolk police officers responded to a disturbance call at a church on the 400 block of Benjamin Avenue around 7:50 p.m., according to a media release. The caller stated there was an unknown man pounding on the door and trying to get inside.

Officers found 39-year-old Miguel Contreras of Fresno, California, who has an active Platte County arrest warrant after failing to appear on traffic offenses.

During a search of Contreras, officers found a plastic bag that contained a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. He was arrested and housed in Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

UK judge: Meghan friends can stay anonymous in privacy case

UK judge: Meghan friends can stay anonymous in privacy case

LONDON (AP) — A British judge ruled Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex can keep the names of five close friends secret while she brings a privacy invasion lawsuit against a British newspaper — but he chided both sides in the case for playing out their battle in the media as well as the courtroom.

France’s Macron announces aid conference for Lebanon

France’s Macron announces aid conference for Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Residents of Beirut vented their fury at Lebanon’s leaders Thursday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, blaming them for the deadly explosion that ravaged the capital. Lebanon’s customs chief told The Associated Press the Cabinet was warned in the past year that…

‘My worst nightmare’: Laid-workers endure loss of $600 aid

‘My worst nightmare’: Laid-workers endure loss of $600 aid

An unemployed makeup artist with two toddlers and a disabled husband needs help with food and rent. A hotel manager says his unemployment has deepened his anxiety and kept him awake at night. A dental hygienist, pregnant with her third child, is struggling to afford diapers and formula.