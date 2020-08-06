A man with an active warrant was arrested after he was found with methamphetamine Wednesday evening.
Norfolk police officers responded to a disturbance call at a church on the 400 block of Benjamin Avenue around 7:50 p.m., according to a media release. The caller stated there was an unknown man pounding on the door and trying to get inside.
Officers found 39-year-old Miguel Contreras of Fresno, California, who has an active Platte County arrest warrant after failing to appear on traffic offenses.
During a search of Contreras, officers found a plastic bag that contained a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine. He was arrested and housed in Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.