STANTON — It was a busy time Monday in Stanton County District Court, according to county officials.
Stanton County District Court Judge Mark Johnson handed out the following sentences:
Steve Munoz, 28, Pasadena, Calif., was sentenced to 24 months in prison on a conviction of unlawful possession of a financial device and 18 months on possession of methamphetamine. Munoz was arrested in August on Highway 15, south of Pilger.
Ernie Sanchez, 23, of Pipestone, Minn., was sentenced to 16 months in prison following his conviction for possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested by the Stanton County sheriff’s office following a high speed chase in August, along Highway 275. The driver of the vehicle recently pled guilty to charges connected to the pursuit.
Sentenced to 125 days in jail for possession of a controlled substance was Brian Harrison, 28, Aspen, Colo. He was arrested by the sheriff’s office following a traffic stop on Highway 32, east of Madison.
Sentenced to 24 months of probation for possession of methamphetamine was Marty Cheyney, 54, formerly of Stanton. Cheyney was arrested earlier this year at his residence with two other co-defendants by the sheriff’s office. Cheyney also received 90 days in jail that can be waived by the court.
Cash Winther, 58, Norfolk, also was sentenced to one year of probation for possession of methamphetamine. He also received 90 days in jail that can be waived. He was arrested near Stanton following a traffic stop by the sheriff’s office.
Jo Scott, 24, Winnetoon, was sentenced to one year of probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine and also given 90 days that can be waived by the court.
Four others pled guilty to criminal charges and will be sentenced in February. Kash Wolff, 26, Norfolk, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He was arrested near Stanton by the sheriff’s office following a traffic stop.
Fernando Lopez, 24, Wayne, also pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Lopez was arrested by the sheriff’s office near Woodland Park on Highway 35.
Arika Divis, 30, Stanton, and Nicholes Stewart, 31, Stanton, both plead guilty to possession of methamphetamine. They were arrested along with four others in May by the Stanton County sheriff’s office in Stanton following a search of their residence.