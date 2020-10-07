A California man was arrested in connection with methamphetamine Wednesday morning.
A Norfolk police officer made a traffic stop in the 200 block of South Seventh Street at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
The driver, Jonathan Randall 24, of Blythe, California, had a suspended license and was arrested in connection with driving under suspension, Bauer said.
Officers later found methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle. Randall also was arrested in connection with possession of meth. He was housed in the city jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail, Bauer said.