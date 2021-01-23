STANTON — A speeding violation resulted in an arrest Friday night after an out-of-state man reportedly was found with an array of drugs.
At about 10 p.m. Friday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a westbound semi-tractor and trailer for speeding 85 mph in a 65 mph zone and driving left of center, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release.
The 35-year-old driver, Jonathan Blekis of Lodi, California, appeared to be under the influence, Unger said, and was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin. Blekis was arrested on felony drug charges and jailed pending the posting of a cash bond.
A search of the truck found several hidden concealment points consistent with illegal drug transport, according to the release. The semi was seized and towed from the scene.