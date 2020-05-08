Rescue action

BUTTE — A 28-year-old Lynch man lost his life Thursday morning in a workplace accident.

Cody F. Svatos was found deceased from injuries received in an incident Thursday morning, said Chuck Wrede, Boyd County sheriff, in a press release.

Wrede said the sheriff’s department was called to Butte Implement at 10 a.m. Thursday for an accident involving a man and a skid loader.

Butte Implement will be closed until Monday, May 11.

“Boyd County Sheriff’s Office offers their condolences to Cody’s family, friends and all who knew him,” Wrede said.

