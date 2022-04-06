HUMPHREY — The need to bake was too much to ignore.
Josie Dietrich is back creating her special baked goods, this time in Humphrey, as the owner of Humphrey’s newest business, Scale House Cakery.
Located adjacent to the Czarnick Scale House at 201 Oak St., the Cakery will have baked goods Thursday through Saturday mornings, and Dietrich specializes in cakes that look almost too good to eat.
Of course, she never stopped baking. It has been her love from a young age, and later she owned and operated a bakery in Columbus, Candy Cakes, for a number of years.
Dietrich is tireless, and even as she opens the Cakery, she still works at Kudron’s Keg, cleans houses and paints and refinishes hardwood floors, working alongside Scott Czarnick when needed.
“I’m not afraid of hard work, and I like to stay busy,” she said. “I never lost my interest in baking, and even when I worked at the jail, I’d bring food in.”
However, the love of baking was always there.
“I’ve done this since I was a little kid. I’ve always had an interest in it. It’s relaxing to me, and it’s really cool to create something and stand back and look at it and know you can do it,” she said. “I went to school to do this in ’09 at Simply Elegant School of Sugar Art in Omaha, but there’s a lot more to it than I learned in school. I’ve learned a lot just by doing it. Even when I was a kid, I wanted to get into the kitchen and make rolls or something.”
“I met Scott Czarnick, and his brother and wife, Shannon and Sarah, own this building, and I still had the itch to bake, and it’s been about an 18-month process,” Dietrich said. “They’ve (Shannon and Sarah) put a lot of money into it, we’ve put a lot of money into, so I hope it’s very successful,” she said.
She had come full circle thanks to the Czarnicks remodeling a portion of the Scale House building into the Cakery, complete with two ovens, freezer, a proofer, work space, display cases and storage room in the back.
To start, she will bake kolaches, cupcakes, horn rolls, cinnamon rolls and cheesecakes, and down the road breads, bagels, pies and cookies.
“I want to do a lot of stuff. I don’t want to just do cakes, and I’ll do the Bohemian dumplings, I want to get into doing homemade pastas,” she said. “I have a lot of plans for what I want to do, and I am also going to do take-and-bake meals that are frozen and you take home and bake yourself. I have a lot of things I want to do,” she said. “I’m going to do ice cream and maybe some smoothies in the summertime.”
Her days start around 3:30 in the morning, so she can open by 8 a.m., with display cases of kolaches and rolls.
Thursdays will features kolaches and cinnamon rolls, Fridays will include cookies and cupcakes and Saturdays are for horn rolls, kolaches and Danish pastries.
Dietrich said she will have to get a feel for what people want.
Her daughter, Tisa, helps when her schedule allows because she is going to school to become a registered nurse.
She will be open Thursday through Saturday, but hours are tentative as cake orders come in, which requires a great deal of time because of the intricacies of them.