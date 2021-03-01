STANTON — Several sentences and felony guilty pleas were entered on Monday in Stanton County District Court.
County officials said Edgar Saldana, 20, Columbus, was sentenced to 36 months of probation and 90 days in jail following his conviction of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
Saldana was arrested last year by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office during a traffic stop south of Pilger on Highway 15 where he was found with a large quantity of marijuana.
Also sentenced to 120 days in jail following a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine was Jo Scott, 25, Winnetoon. She was originally arrested by the sheriff’s office in Stanton during the service of a drug search warrant.
Entering guilty pleas were Courtney Greening, 26, Council Bluffs, Iowa, on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a financial transaction device. She was arrested by the sheriff’s office in December with a co-defendant and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and large quantity of blank checks, credit cards and social security cards belonging to more than 30 people from the metro area. She remains in custody and will be sentenced on May 6.
Also entering a guilty plea to felony charges was Joshua Knight, 29, Stanton. Knight entered guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and criminal impersonation. He was arrested by the sheriff’s office in December in downtown Stanton following a traffic stop. He also will be sentenced on May 6.
Haylee Svenson, 29, Norfolk, entered guilty pleas to attempted possession of methamphetamine and attempted possession of a prescription drug. She was arrested last October by the sheriff’s office on Highway 35 near Woodland Park. She is in custody and will be sentenced in May.