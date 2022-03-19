Local vendors showcased unique products and services at Norfolk's Home and Garden Show on Friday.
The home and garden event at Northeast Community College's Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex features various home and garden businesses. The show continues Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Alex Weaver, the president of the Norfolk Area Home Builders board, said the association is estimating around 5,000 people will attend.
This is the 36th year the Norfolk Area Home Builders Association has brought local businesses together in its Home and Garden Show.
"We've got a booming community, a lot of commercial and residential building going on, especially in the recent years," Weaver said. "So this is just another chance for the builders to showcase what they offer and what they do."
One business, La Salsa Del Ray, attended the event to showcase its unique hot sauce.
"We always want to promote our hot sauce," Moses Montalvo said. "It's an over 100-year old recipe."
Montalvo, who runs La Salsa Del Ray with his family, brought handmade chips to pair with his homemade hot sauce.
"We grind every pepper," Montalvo said.
Montalvo said his family travels to Northern Mexico to handpick chipotle peppers — a key ingredient in the hot sauce.
While snacking on chips and hot sauce, attendees were able to explore other local businesses.
Another family-ran business, Country Estate Fence Deck and Railing, traveled from Randolph for the event.
"We get a lot of repeat customers so we must be doing something right," said owner Bob Kint.
Kint, who has been in the fencing business for around 56 years, said his grandson is taking over his company.
"We're best of friends," Bob Kint said about his grandson.
Addictive Metals, a metal artwork shop, made the drive from Iowa for the event.
Michael Craig, the owner of Addictive Metals, said he attends events like the Home and Garden Show to learn from other vendors.
"There are little tips and tricks and stuff that's really helpful," Craig said.
Craig opened his business three years ago, but he's been doing metalwork since high school, he said.
"I'm starting to get other attention from other business owners and they're starting to promote my signs out into their shops as well," Craig said.
Another unusual business that showcased its product Friday was Robotic Yard Solutions, which sells automatic lawn mowers.
Ben Neville, the owner of Robotic Yard Solutions, said he started his business after he bought his own automatic lawn mower.
"A couple of months later, we opened up a dealership," Neville said. "We liked it so much."
Neville brought a handmade ramp to showcase how the automatic lawn mowers handle steep terrain.
"It'll work in probably 99% of the yards out there," Neville said.
The hot sauce, metalwork, fencing and automatic lawn mower businesses are only a fraction of the 100 plus vendors that attended the event Friday.
The Home and Garden Show is set to last all weekend. There is a fee for admission, and the event is free for children.