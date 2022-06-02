Business owners and entrepreneurs in Northeast Nebraska will gather for a free event that will teach them how they can grow their businesses by providing their goods and services to Offutt Air Force Base.
The event — which will take place on Thursday, June 9, at the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce — will be hosted by the Nebraska Business Development Center Procurement Technical Assistance Center and will feature Meghann Buresh, a government contracting consultant from the center, and Larry Mercier, a small-business professional from Offutt.
In 2020, Offutt spent more than $481 million on government contracts. Out of those funds, small businesses were awarded $220 million. That same year, Offutt spent $19 million using the Government Purchase Card, which allows government cardholders the ability to purchase goods and services directly from sellers.
“The government awards contracts to many different types of businesses across industries,” Buresh said. “Government Purchase Card transactions, which we’ll also discuss in addition to contracts, are a great way to get your foot in the door with the process because they happen more quickly and at smaller dollar amounts.”
Center consultants help walk Nebraska business owners through the entire process of working with the government, from getting registered to submitting a bid and receiving the award. The event will focus on working specifically with Offutt.
The event, which begins at 11:30 a.m., will include a presentation about contracting with Offutt and an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.
An open house immediately will follow for drop-in meetings with Buresh and Mercier.
Buresh encourages business owners to attend even if they’re unsure if government contracting is the right fit for their operation.
“Our team has helped all kinds of businesses receive awards, including construction companies, engineers, manufacturers — even caterers,” she said.
She said this event would help business owners learn what opportunities exist in the government contracting space and how to take advantage of them.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more and register for the event, visit https://tinyurl.com/offuttnorfolk.