HUMPHREY — Just a couple of car lovers.
Dale Boesch found his kindred spirit in Jordan Schaecher, and that’s why the deal was made.
On Aug. 29, Schaecher became the official owner of Boesch Auto and will change the name to Boesch Hot Rod Concepts.
That’s about the only change.
Boesch, 70, will still spend a bulk of his days in the shop, just as he’s done about every day since he was a kid.
Both grew up, though years and towns apart, loving tinkering with cars — and, before that, model cars and bicycles.
“When I was a little kid, I worked on painting my bikes every couple months, even painted my wagon. I painted my toy dump truck when I got it, I don’t even know if I was 7 years old,” he said. “My oldest son still has that dump truck. That’s really all I ever did, I had that desire in me, I guess. You can’t steer a kid into something. One kid likes sports, and the next kid you can’t hand the basketball to. I was the kid who didn’t want the basketball.”
Schaecher said their stories are similar.
“My dad (Brad) didn’t have a Ford dealership, but he was very much into hot rods, too. My dad was also hot-rodding cars. We always had some of the faster cars in town (Battle Creek), and most of the time they were the flashiest, but most of the time they weren’t the nicest. That’s why I wanted to go to body shop school to learn to refinish a little bit better. We already had the mechanical aspects down.”
Boesch bought the business in 1978 but grew up in the shop.
“It’s all I’ve ever done,” he said. “I worked for my dad at first, never went to school for anything, I just enjoyed it, it was my life.”
His father, Harry Boesch, started the body shop business with Vic Boesch after they returned from World War II.
Schaecher, 30, said it didn’t take a lot of prompting for him to buy the shop.
“I’ve always wanted to own a hot rod shop,” he said. “I didn’t think I was going to have the opportunity to buy this place, but it presented itself, so I jumped on it.”
He’s worked for Boesch seven years before becoming the owner.