The Burt County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Deputy Justin Smith died on Wednesday due to complications from COVID-19.
Smith had served members of Burt County since December 2008, according to the release. He also spent time as the Decatur police chief. He had worked on a variety of assignments and was well-known within Burt County.
Smith was a devoted husband and father and loved serving his community, said Sheriff Eric Nick.
“I would like to thank Justin for his service to the Burt County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police Department and his service while in the U.S. Army Reserve,” Nick said. “During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Justin’s family, his Burt County Sheriff’s Office family and the Decatur Police Department. Please keep them all in your thoughts and prayers.”
As a mark of respect, David Schold, chairman of the Burt County Board of Supervisors, requested that all flags in Burt County be lowered to half-staff until further notice.
Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, recognized Smith on Thursday.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Deputy Smith. He served not only the communities of Burt County, but also our country, and will be greatly missed,” Bolduc said. “All of NSP will keep his family, colleagues and entire community in our hearts during this difficult time.”
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Tekamah City Auditorium, 1315 K St. in Tekamah. The public is welcome to attend the service.
Those wishing to send cards may send them to the Burt County Sheriff’s Office at 111 N. 13th St. in Tekamah.