OAKLAND — After a year stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Burt County Fair is back with animal shows, cornhole tournaments, live music and more.
Dale Miller, Burt County Fair president, said he’s ready to see the fair return to normal.
“Last year, we just had the 4-H livestock contest, so it was just a two-day deal,” he said. “So, it’s kind of nice having a full fair as normal, that’s what we’re planning this year.”
This year, planning for the fair was relatively easy, Miller said.
“It wasn’t really too bad. We had a couple of our entertainment people retire,” he said. “But most were ready hit the road again. It’s really been pretty smooth going so far.”
Miller said this is another nice change of pace from last year.
“It was tough,” he said of the planning process.
The fair had to take precautions to ensure health measures were being met and had to fill out forms with the health department, Miller said.
Still, the fair board made the best of a bad situation, he said.
“We got through it really well,” Miller said.
Miller said 4-H kids were able to show their projects and seemed to enjoy the opportunity, even though it was missing most of the usual activity and excitement that usually come with a fair.
After last year, Miller thinks people are ready to get back to the fairgrounds, and he expects to see a bigger turnout than usual, so long as the weather is good.
“The people are ready to get out and to a fair,” he said.
THE BURT COUNTY Fair kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16, with a poultry show, and the carnival opens at 5 p.m. The main entertainment event for Friday is dueling guitars, which starts at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, a cornhole tournament starts at 10 a.m. and is followed at noon by a show from Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association. Saturday night’s main entertainment is the band Lonestar with guest Travis Denning, who will start at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s events include at parade at 4 p.m., followed by a barbecue for the county’s cattlemen, a performance from Omaha Circus Arts starting at 5 p.m. and a demolition derby at 6:30 p.m.
All events are free except the concert and demolition derby.
Miller said he doesn’t have a single favorite event.
“It’s kind of a big package deal,” he said. “It’s just fun to be able to enjoy it all.”