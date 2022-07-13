OAKLAND — Last year the Burt County Fair was back with animal shows, cornhole tournaments, live music, a demolition derby and more.
Dale Miller, Burt County Fair president, said it was nice to see everything get back to normal after having a year stunted by COVID-19 in 2020.
“Everybody was really excited to get back to as much normal as we could,” he said. “Everybody was happy to get out there again.”
This year, Miller has high expectations and is hoping for cooperative weather to help bring people out to the fairgrounds.
“We just hope we get as good as last year,” he said. “We’re hoping for a good crowd, and we want everyone to have a good time.”
The Burt County Fair kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 15, with a poultry show, and the carnival opens at 5 p.m. The 4-H coronation will begin at 7:15 p.m. with the performance by Kenaston's Family Band to follow at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, a cornhole tournament starts at 9 a.m. while the rabbit show will start at 10 a.m. and the carnival opens at 2 p.m. Saturday night's main entertainment features Rodney Atkins and Andy Griggs, which will start at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s events include a parade at 4 p.m., followed by a barbecue for the county’s cattlemen, a performance from Omaha Circus Arts starting at 5 p.m. and a demolition derby at 6:30 p.m.
All events are free except the concert and demolition derby.
Miller said he is ready for the fair and hopes everyone has a good time.
“It’s always a fun time, and we are there to entertain,” he said.