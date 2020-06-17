A pile of burning trash caused a massive tire fire north of Norfolk at Power Sports Nation on Tuesday.
The trash was burning inside a metal shed when it spread to a pile of old tires behind the used ATV parts warehouse, said Gary Schuett, chief of Hadar Volunteer Fire Department.
Five fire departments from Norfolk, Battle Creek, Hoskins, Hadar and Pierce responded to the scene on Highway 81 a little after 9 a.m. The burning tires created heavy smoke that could be seen for at least a mile.
While there were no injuries, firefighters worked to contain the fire throughout the morning, and Schuett said it was still burning Tuesday evening.
Fire department personnel returned to Power Sports Nation around 7 p.m. and covered the tire pile with sand and dirt to extinguish the fire. There are estimated to be thousands of tires at the site.
“I just want to thank all of the mutual aid fire departments who helped out and thank you to all they went through,” Schuett said.
Power Sports Nation completed its new warehouse building and completely remodeled its shop in 2014. At that time, it had 26 full-time employees on staff. It was constructed on a site that has 10 acres.
On Tuesday evening, the business posted an update on its Facebook page after the tire pile was covered to thank the local fire departments.
“It was a hot windy day and these men and women worked together to contain the fire,” the statement said. “The fire is now covered and we will continue to watch it in the days to come. Thanks to everyone who sent prayers and who checked on us, it means a lot. The fire was an accident and we are lucky to still have our buildings standing. We are forever grateful to all who helped us today.”