A man was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday for a burglary last year in Dakota County.
U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said on Friday that 22-year-old Mike Akeen Obed of the Federated States of Micronesia was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard to 18 months in prison and a 3-year term of supervised release for entering a federal credit union with the intent to commit a felony.
On June 11, 2021, law enforcement was notified that an alarm had been activated at a branch of the Siouxland Federal Credit Union, located inside a Tyson Foods plant in Dakota County. Upon entering the credit union, officers found that a virtual teller machine had been damaged and a piece of the ceiling in the vault room had been removed, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Law enforcement heard a sound in the ceiling and began removing pieces of the ceiling tile to investigate. Authorities located Obed hiding in the ceiling and recovered a red bag containing about $218,000, the same amount that was missing from the credit union’s safe.
This case was investigated by the FBI, the South Sioux City Police Department and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.