A woman who had a warrant for her arrest was apprehended Monday on suspicion of multiple felonies.

Capt. Michael Bauer said about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Norfolk police were called to a business in the 4600 block of West Norfolk Avenue for a burglary report. Sometime between Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 9:30 a.m., someone had allegedly entered the business and stole cash.

Business employees and the responding officer reviewed surveillance video and identified the suspect as 56-year-old Eirene Waite of Norfolk, a past employee of the business, Bauer said. Waite allegedly could be seen on security footage entering the business at about 4:30 a.m. and taking several items.

A check of Waite’s history showed she had a Madison County arrest warrant for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear while on bail.

On Monday, Waite was located in the 800 block of South 13th Street and placed under arrest. In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine, two pipes and a bag of marijuana. Waite was arrested on the warrant, plus suspicion of burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

