A burglary call resulted in the arrest of a Norfolk man early Friday morning.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release that officers responded to a call for a residential burglary in progress in the 700 block of South 11th Street at about 12:20 a.m.
Bauer said the caller heard a window break and someone walking around into the residence. On scene, officers found the rear door to the residence open. A male quickly shut and locked the rear door and ran to the front door. He exited the front of the residence, where waiting officers took him into custody.
The male was identified as Justin R. Kleindienst, 35, of Norfolk, Bauer said.
Officers recovered a book bag that belonged to Kleindienst, Bauer said. The bag contained burglary tools, such as screw drivers, a knife, a prying tool and a flashlight; a bulky bag of marijuana also was recovered from him, Bauer said.
Once at the city jail, he was interviewed about the incident, Bauer said.
Kleindienst was arrested in connection burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail, Bauer said.