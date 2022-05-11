With incumbent Dennis Schultz of Wisner not seeking reelection after 12 years, two men advanced to fill his seat on the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board in Subdistrict 6.
Mark Burenheide of Howells and Chuck Hamernik of Clarkson move on to the general election in November.
“I’m happy with the way things turned out,” Burenheide said. “Now we can keep building into the general election.”
Burenheide received the most votes of 1,464, or 52%, ahead of Hamernik’s 907 votes, or 32%. David Gustin of Clarkson finished in third with 443 votes, or 16%.
“I’m very pleased with the amount of voters that turned out and voted,” Burenheide said. “I want to thank everyone who voted, and hopefully they will be back out in November.”
Hamernik, who previously served as mayor of Clarkson, said he doesn't have any perceived ideas but is happy that he gets the opportunity to fill a seat on the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board in Subdistrict 6 in November.
“I don’t have any agenda for the future,” Hamernik said.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District serves all or parts of 15 counties in Northeast Nebraska and is governed by a 15-member board.
Gustin was the odd man out and won't get an opportunity to run for the seat later in 2022.
“The people I talked to about voting for me were mostly locals,” Gustin said. “But this is quite a large area, so there were a lot of people who didn't know me.”