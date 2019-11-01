Snyder post office

THE SNYDER post office closed earlier this week, but it appears that it is only going to be a temporary inconvenience. For now, patrons have to go to West Point to pick up their mail.

 Correspondent/Delores Meister

SNYDER — The Snyder post office doors were locked Wednesday at 1 p.m.

A sign on the door directed all to go to the West Point post office 14 miles from Snyder to pick up their mail.

A town spokesman said the problem was not the U.S. Postal Service, but the condition of the building. It is believed that the absentee landlord had received several notifications to repair the building.

Among the reported issues were that ceiling tiles were falling and the back area and restroom need repairs.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

