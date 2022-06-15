Take five companies, 20 teams and 144 bikes and add them together. They equal some goodwill and a lot of fun for those assembling the bikes and the children who will get the new bikes.
Daycos sponsored its fifth annual Bike Build on Tuesday in the company’s parking lot. The event included Daycos employees along with volunteers from businesses who worked in teams of two or three people to put together the bicycles.
And while it was a competition with an outdoor white board to keep track of how many bikes each team assembled, the big winners are the children who will get the bikes.
Amy Hamburg of Daycos said her company has partnered with businesses and nonprofits in town. The nonprofits identify the children who need them. The 144 bikes that were assembled represent the most ever.
“In the past, we’ve averaged around 80,” Hamburg said.
The businesses that Daycos partners with help by making a contribution toward the purchase of the bikes, which arrived on a flatbed trailer and were in boxes. Employees from Daycos and the other companies then took the boxes to 20 work stations scattered around the parking lot.
“Once the bikes are complete, we give them back to the nonprofits and they distribute them to the kids who need the bikes,” Hamburg said.
Once the teams completed their first bike, they competed in a fun game and then went on to their next bike. Daycos also supplied the volunteers with snow cones and refreshments. The overall winning team receives medals.
The bikes ranged in size from starters with training wheels to bikes big enough for teens. The tire size ranged from 16 inches to 24 inches.
Daycos CEO Brandon Day said the main thing they hoped to achieve is to get all 144 bicycles assembled and into the community.
“This is just a fun way to do it,” Day said, “and involve some other companies and all the people at Daycos.”
Day said the effort to get the bikes for kids is employee-led. The employees organize it, reach out to the nonprofits and make it happen.
Day said one of the trade associations that his company works with did this activity during one of its annual conferences. Daycos sponsored it.
The bikes from those competitions were donated to the Boys and Girls Club in the community hosting the conferences.
“Seeing how much the people enjoyed it, I thought, ‘This is something we could do as a company event.’ So that’s how it kind of got started.”
The first year there were 20 bikes and it has grown ever since and beyond Daycos, he said.