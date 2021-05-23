Fourteen new works of art will soon decorate downtown Norfolk, and one will enhance Madison’s Main Street.
The artwork is in the form of sculptures that are — or will be — situated along Norfolk and Braasch avenues in Norfolk and in front of the Madison Arts Center in Madison.
Having sculptures downtown isn’t a new concept. In fact, this is the third year for the “sculpture walk,” which is designed to encourage people to get out of their cars and take a walk to view the artwork, said Traci Jeffrey, director of the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.
“We try to place the sculptures in places that will best show them off and get attention,” Jeffrey said.
While many of the sculptures are placed along Norfolk Avenue, between Seventh Street and just east of First Street, three are on the newly renovated Braasch Avenue.
As in the past, maps showing where the sculptures are located will soon be available at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce office and at visitNorfolkne.com. A downloadable otocast will be available, also. It provides information about the artwork and the artist.
This year’s selection of sculptures includes traditional and contemporary —from Curly the buffalo to a garden arbor to what looks like a stack of blocks.
Viewers can vote for their favorite piece. Also, most of the sculptures are for sale. For information, call the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau at 402-371-2932.