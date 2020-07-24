A second budget review session Thursday morning was relatively straightforward as a number of departments presented their funds and expenditures for 2021.
Among the budgets covered included utilities such as water and sewer, as well as engineering, streets and highway projects.
Many departments are cutting back their spending, although in many cases that is due to the completion of large capital projects.
A large investment the city is continuing this coming year is reconstruction of Benjamin Avenue from First Street to 13th Street, with nearly $7 million budgeted for the next fiscal year as construction is scheduled for construction next summer. Overall, the project is expected to cost about $10 million total.
Overall, city finance officer Randy Gates said Tuesday the budget is conservative due to the uncertainty surrounding the economy and the coronavirus pandemic.
“When we started putting this together, it was a wild guess as to what our revenues would do,” Gates said. “We have a conservative budget, but it’s crazy to predict what’s going to happen next.”
Sheila Rios, senior accountant for the city, said that before the coronavirus and nationwide lockdowns occurred, tax revenues were good. To compensate for the effect of the sudden lockdown, she projected that there would be a 20% decrease in sales tax, but Gates said their predictions had to be adjusted frequently.
Another major source of revenue for the city is a lease to Nebraska Public Power District, and while Gates said they anticipated a drop because of the virus, it probably wouldn’t have as much of an effect as they first thought.
“We had a 5% decrease to be conservative,” Gates said. “But I think it varies more because of the weather than with COVID-19.”
Gates said that while it is still an unpredictable time economically, Norfolk has fared pretty well.
“It’s looking like the economy is coming around, and our local economy is still chugging along pretty good,” he said.