The Norfolk mayor and city council will hold open budget review sessions this week.
The first will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the city council chambers, located at 309 North Fifth St.
They will discuss budget items including the general fund reserves, administration budget, the 911 and wireless 911 funds, police and SNARE budgets, group insurance, parks and recreation budget, LB840 and economic development funds.
Another session will be held Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at the council chambers. The budget and funds for departments including water, sewer, solid waste, engineering and streets will be discussed.
No action will be taken on any of the items discussed.