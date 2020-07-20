City council chambers NDN
Norfolk Daily News archive photo

The Norfolk mayor and city council will hold open budget review sessions this week.

The first will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the city council chambers, located at 309 North Fifth St.

They will discuss budget items including the general fund reserves, administration budget, the 911 and wireless 911 funds, police and SNARE budgets, group insurance, parks and recreation budget, LB840 and economic development funds.

Another session will be held Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at the council chambers. The budget and funds for departments including water, sewer, solid waste, engineering and streets will be discussed.

No action will be taken on any of the items discussed.

Tags

In other news

Pierce County records two cases

Pierce County records two cases

O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has been made aware of two new positive COVID-19 case in Pierce County.

Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally

Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at his political rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,”…