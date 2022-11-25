SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Rony Ortega has been offered the South Sioux City Community School District superintendent position.
The offer is pending contractual agreement and final background checks, said director of communications Lance Swanson.
Ortega was one of four candidates in the running for the position — including Derek Ippensen, principal of Norfolk High School. Current superintendent Todd Strom announced recently that he would retire at the end of the school year after 33 years.
On Monday, the board held a final interview with each candidate, and on Wednesday the offer to Ortega was announced.
Ortega has been the Bryan High School principal in Omaha for four year