O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department was made aware of 28 additional cases in the district and one death on Saturday.
Twelve cases in the district have been determined to be due from community spread, and the other 16 have been determined to be due from close contacts with confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
Carol Doolittle, the district’s public information officer for COVID-19 response, reported an additional death in the district, a woman in her 90s in Brown County.
“The NCDHD staff and administration send their sincerest condolences to the family during this time,” Doolittle said.
As of Friday afternoon, the district had 390 total cases, 178 recoveries and 14 deaths.
By county, the figures are: Antelope: 39 cases, 23 recoveries, one death; Boyd: 10 cases, 10 recoveries; Brown: 10 cases, five recoveries, one death; Cherry: 56 cases, 17 recoveries, four deaths; Holt: 39 cases, 20 recoveries; Keya Paha: One case, one recovery; Knox: 117 cases, 59 recoveries; Pierce: 84 cases, 36 recoveries, eight deaths; and Rock: 34 cases, seven recoveries.