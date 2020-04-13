Herb Mignery, the well-known bronze sculptor, will be featured in an upcoming program on Nebraska Public Television (NET).
Mignery was raised on a ranch near the tiny Sandhills town of Bartlett, graduating from high school in 1955. He worked as an illustrator in the Army and in private business before trying his hand at sculpting. He opened his studio in 1973.
While his sculptures have set him apart, he’s also known for his cartooning skills, which he used to create the cowboy characters that today decorate cards, calendars and coffee mugs and fill the pages of several books. Each drawing contains his signature set of eyes and the bandage that became his trademark.
The artist, who lives in Loveland, Colorado, and his wife, Sherry, donated their first bronze to the town of Bartlett in 2002. The life-sized sculpture of a cowboy on his horse sits on the lawn of the courthouse and museum. It is now surrounded by 31 smaller sculptures depicting people and animals that once populated the Great Plains.
Last fall, Mignery gave the town six more bronzes. The new sculptures, which have not been placed in the garden yet, include a woman collecting buffalo chips; a portly, cigar-smoking man; a man lighting street lamps; a shepherd and his dogs; a gun-toting cowboy and a woman holding her child up to a preacher on horseback for a blessing.
The NET special was filmed last fall while Mignery was in Bartlett.