Supporters of the University of Nebraska and the University of Minnesota football teams donated a record $48,000 to the Team Jack Foundation and the M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital, smashing the $20,000 donation goal set before the game.

In total, college football fans have donated more than $90,000 to these organizations in the name of this one-of-a-kind rivalry trophy.

The $5 Bits of Broken Chair trophy will spend the next year on display greeting families at Kyle Rudolph’s End Zone at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital following Minnesota’s victory over Nebraska last month.

Donations to the Team Jack Foundation continue to support pediatric brain cancer research, while donations to the Masonic Children’s Hospital support the Casey O'Brien's Team One Four Infusion Center Transformation fund. Donations were largely made online at brokenchairtrophy.com/donate and collected on game day at tailgates in Minneapolis.

