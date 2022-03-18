Respondents to a Madison County survey earlier this year identified broadband, county roads and county bridges as the least adequate in a choice of nine essential services.
The survey, which was aimed at rural residents, identified emergency services, access to utilities and law enforcement the highest in essential services.
Those were just some of the results of a survey conducted by 5-Rule Planning. Lowell Schroeder with 5-Rule Planning provided the Madison County Joint Planning Board of Commissioners with an update on the results on Thursday evening.
Schroeder said about 150 people completed the survey. He said about 1,200 postcards were sent to rural residents based on voter registration lists — those living outside of cities and its zoning jurisdictions — asking people to complete the survey. It also was listed in the newspaper and on Facebook.
The survey could be completed online, or hard copies could be picked up at the Madison County Courthouse.
Not all respondents answered all the questions. One of the more encouraging things was that 119 people said yes and only 18 said no when asked if they would recommend Madison County to a potential new business. When asked if they would recommend Madison County to a potential new resident, 123 said yes and only 14 said no.
Not surprisingly, the top three reasons for living in Madison County were people grew up in Madison County, they have family in Madison County or they like small-town atmosphere.
Schroeder said the survey did get a good response from a broad base of people, ages and incomes, including some Norfolk residents. They likely responded to it after reading about it in the newspaper, he said.
“You always hope for more, but I think we had a good, broad response,” Schroeder said.
Commissioner Steve Abler said he was a little disappointed in hearing it didn’t get a higher response, especially after hearing that Pierce County got about 180 responses.
Schroeder said these types of surveys often do better in small communities, plus it is important to remember that it was aimed at trying to get rural respondents, not Norfolkans. It was estimated that it eliminated about 30,000 people in cities and towns.
The survey was developed by University of Nebraska at Kearney staff and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Rural Development staff. It took about 15 minutes to complete and covered such topics as reasons a person lives in Madison County, the quality of such services as roads and broadband, a person’s understanding of zoning, getting a building permit and what priorities should be to help the county to grow.
The survey also will be used to help develop the county’s comprehensive plan, which is being reviewed now.
Schroeder said one of the challenges is that the survey does show the importance that people have to protect ag production and get more ag jobs but also emphasizes more housing subdivisions, especially for small towns. Those can encroach on ag land.
The survey will be presented to more groups, including the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
The Madison County Joint Planning Commission met Thursday evening.
Members present: Roger Acklie, Joy Griffith, Stan Schapman, Steve Abler, Travis Amen, Merlin Milander, Zach Westerman and Merlin Oswald.
Members absent: Jim Prauner and Raymond Flood
Others present: Heather McWhorter, zoning administrator; Jennie Martinez, zoning office assistant; four members of the public and one media representative
Meeting lasted: One hour, 15 minutes.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval a conditional-use permit sought by Robert Penne to construct a garage of more than 1,000 square feet on property described as McCombs Suburban Lots, 507 S. Center St., Tilden. Penne said he would like to build a garage about 40 feet by 36 feet. One letter from a neighbor was written requesting to make sure there is a 71-w-foot setback from the alley. The permit just determines whether it is allowable, with the building permit, which must be obtained later, designating setbacks, it was announced during the hearing. The conditional-use permit was recommended for approval and will go to the Tilden City Council in April.
— Commissioners conducted a public hearing and recommended for approval a renewal of a conditional-use permit sought from Marx Repair for ag equipment and sales services business on property at 54659 838th Road, Battle Creek. The property is a little over a mile south of Battle Creek. The original permit was issued in 2012 and was for 10 years. The new permit will contain the same conditions and will be recommended for automatic renewal in 10 years as long as there are no verifiable complaints. It will next go to the Madison County Board of Commissioners for final consideration. Nobody spoke in opposition.
— Elected officers. Roger Acklie was reelected chairman, Merlin Oswald was reelected vice chairman and Joy Griffith was reelected secretary.
— Listened to the administrator’s report. There will be a modern livestock facility tour on Wednesday, April 6. The exact location is unknown. The staff will let board members know when the location is determined. RSVPs are requested. In addition, board members were updated about possible permits that may be sought in the coming months.