Earlier this year, Bright Horizons partnered with the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center and Northeast Community College to host an event that aimed to train employees from nearby service providers.
There, service providers were able to send their employees to the Norfolk event for free, with no one feeling the burden of out-of-state travel costs.
“This partnership impacted a wide variety of people that use services from these agencies,” said Linda Olson, the executive director of Bright Horizons.
Bright Horizons’ history of lending a helpful hand dates to the 1970s, when the Nebraska Commission on the Status of Women organized a meeting with concerned citizens across the state to address the issue of domestic violence, an issue that was gaining a lot of publicity at the time. From there, many organizations were formed across the state to address these issues, including Norfolk’s Bright Horizons.
Bright Horizons aims to serve survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence, stalking and human trafficking. Bright Horizons offers a broad range of services that include individual advocacy, shelter services, support groups in Spanish and English, help with protection orders, criminal justice and legal advocacy. It also provides community education about prevention and outreach throughout the 10 counties it serves.
Bright Horizons is able to offer all of these services thanks to the state and federal grants the agency receives. However, these grants aren’t always flexible and sometimes prevent agencies from being able to have personalized services.
“Fortunately for us, United Way is very flexible. It helps us continue providing services and fills in a lot of gaps that other restricted grant funding does not cover,” Olson said. “We use the United Way funds for things like client financial assistance, children’s support groups, client transportation, and our 24-hour crisis line. Without these funds, we would not be able to be very flexible and meet the ever-changing needs of families.”
With the help of United Way, Bright Horizons reached out to Tyson Fresh Meats and provided 2,000 team members with informational kits about sexual assault and domestic violence from March to October 2021. Kits were made because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Bright Horizon staff members from having in-person presentations.
September 2021 also presented another opportunity for Bright Horizons to provide education. At the 2021 Norfolk Area Pride Festival, Bright Horizons distributed various materials and information to the 650 people who attended.
Additionally, Bright Horizons saw a lot of growth in the July 2020 through June 2021 fiscal year. These included a 29% increase in the number of crisis calls made, a 40% increase in the amount of community educational presentations, a 65% increase in the number of children and adults using the transitional shelter services, and a 3% increase in the number of individuals served.
“We look forward to continuing to be a safe place for women affected by domestic violence,” Olson said.