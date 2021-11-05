Editor's Notes: The following is a question-and-answer session with Bright Horizons' executive director Linda Olson, and program director, Deb Zimmerer.
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? Bright Horizons serves survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking and human trafficking. We provide individual advocacy, shelter services, support group, assistance with protection orders, criminal justice and legal advocacy. We also provide community education, prevention and outreach throughout the 10 counties that we serve.
In what way does the United Way assist you? United Way funding helps us provide these services and fill in a lot of gaps that other restricted grant funding does not cover. We use the United Way funds for such things as financial assistance for our clients, our children's support group, client transportation, utilities at the emergency shelter and transitional shelter and for the answering service that provides our 24-hour crisis line.
Has your United Way need increased or decreased? Explain. Our primary source of funding is federal and state grants. As these grants become more restrictive and the reporting more cumbersome, the need for flexible, unrestricted funds increases. If a need arises midyear, we are not easily able to switch our finding in our restricted grants to meet these emergencies. Although the United Way funds are a small percentage of our overall budget, it is the funding that allows us to offer flexible services to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund? United Way funds 2.5% of our budget.
Without United Way funds, what would happen to this agency? Our services would be limited to the basic needs that federal and state grants fund. We would not be able to be flexible and provide the individualized services that families need.
Share a brief story about how this agency has made an impact on the community or an individual: Bright Horizons received a call from a young mother who was being stalked by her previous intimate partner and the father of her youngest child. She had recently left her home and was reaching out for support to help her and her children stay safe. She had relocated to a tiny town in rural Nebraska shortly after the birth of her second child. She was lured into moving far away from family to live with her boyfriend; it seemed like a dream come true.
They were the perfect little family until hospital bills started coming in. Her boyfriend was not nearly as financially stable as she was led to believe. In an effort to help support their family, she took a job outside the home. The image of the perfect father and support soon shattered, and he revealed himself as the jealous and possessive man he truly was. He would daily go through her phone to check all the correspondence she had throughout the day. He would frequently call her while she was at work (on both her cell and work line) and would show up unannounced at her place of business.
She began to realize that she was not a partner to him; rather, a possession. Possessive behaviors turned into cheating accusations that quickly turned into rape. Anytime she would refuse him, he insisted that it was because she was cheating and he would force himself on her. She would try to go sleep in the spare bedroom, but he would follow her into the twin-sized spare bed.
She knew that she needed to get out but wasn't sure what to do. She went to stay at a friend's house for an evening and the next day he showed up at her work and refused to leave. Her boss had to call local law enforcement to get him off the premises. After this incident, a coworker suggested she call Bright Horizons. Together we worked to file for a protection order and helped her locate a no-cost attorney so that she could file for custody of her child.
To help her get back on her feet, she participated in our off-site transitional housing program. This program assists victims and survivors with rent and utilities while establishing a home of their own. She found an apartment close to her friends' house and Bright Horizons was able to obtain security cameras to help keep her more secure (and to provide evidence of his stalking behaviors).
While participating in this program, she was able to pay off hospital bills and other debt that her boyfriend had taken out in her name. Once the debt was paid off, she felt as though she could relocate to live closer to family. She continues to make weekly contact with Bright Horizons for support during her transition back home.