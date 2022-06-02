Bright Horizons is expanding their mission of aiding victims of sexual assault and domestic violence with help from a new $50,000 sponsorship from Healthy Blue, a Medicaid subsidiary of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska.
The donation, which was presented to the Bright Horizons team in their regional office off East Norfolk Avenue, will allow the organization to open a permanent shelter in O’Neill, where they were previously limited to renting a small apartment in the area. Although a property had been purchased, the necessary renovations could not be completed without additional aid.
The funding also will allow the nonprofit to rent a shelter in Ainsworth and make improvements at their established Norfolk shelter.
“This is an amazing opportunity for us,” Linda Olson, the foundation’s executive director, said. “This is going to impact people in 10 different counties.”
It’s an opportunity paved by the foundation’s budding partnership with Healthy Blue.
In a press release to the Daily News, Healthy Blue president Dr. Rob Rhodes said the two organizations maintain shared goals of promoting health and wellness through care from reliable institutions.
“Creating a more stable housing and living environment for vulnerable individuals and families is a critical component of integrated health care and healthy communities,” Rhodes said. “We are proud to work with Bright Horizons to support our community members with personalized care and access as well as reliable and trusted services for healthy living.”
The organization’s hands-on support for Bright Horizons is something of which Olson is especially appreciative.
“Domestic violence isn’t always an easy cause and to have someone come out and support us like this,” Olson said. “Seeing the need and then (saying), ‘this where it needs to go,’ it’s nice.”