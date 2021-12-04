The Briggs & Barrett Project will host its third annual Spirit of Giving fundraiser event Monday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. at The Venue Midtown Event Center in Norfolk.
The adults-only event will include a time of hors d'oeuvres and drinks as attendees mingle and watch a look-back video of the year's achievements while speakers share the ways Briggs & Barrett has touched their families' lives. The night will culminate in a "toasting to the babies" and a "huge surprise," according to a promotional poster.
The company was founded after Melissa West, mother of Briggs, and Allison Uecker, mother of Barrett, lost their sons to Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), respectively. They have since made it their mission to "provide peace of mind to families while spreading SIDS awareness in a supportive environment through education, tools and resources," according to the group’s website. Now they partner with hospitals to promote safe sleep habits and support for grieving families.
One way they promote safe sleep habits is through the Owlet Smart Sock, a device worn on a baby's foot to monitor oxygen levels and heart rate through pulse-oxymetry technology, the website said. Although it does not guarantee total protection from SIDS, the device does add an extra layer of awareness and security for parents.
Uecker emphasized that it is not a medical device and should not be used as a replacement for safe sleep practices.
Briggs & Barrett partners with families in the community and around the globe who desire an Owlet. In the first year of partnership, 2018, they received 767 applications for a sleep sock. In 2021, they have received more than 4,000. Applicants have ranged from all 50 states and 10 countries.
Funds raised at Monday's event will be donated for partnerships in Salt Lake City, Utah. West said that for every one Owlet purchased, two are donated to families in need.
"It gives you more peace of mind," Uecker said.
West said there would be a cash bar and time of mingling before a program begins at 6:30. Attendees are encouraged to wear black, white and gold business attire. At the end of the program, there will be "a toast to the babies, the past, present and future donors and what they allow us to do — give these families peace of mind."
The event was and is a way to honor the memories of Briggs and Barrett as well as a time to look into the future.
"The fundraiser was created to thank current and past sponsors and families and think about the lives we've touched and will continue to touch," Uecker said.
Tickets and sponsorship may be purchased online.