Sen. Tom Briese of Albion introduced Legislative Bill 987 to limit the growth of property tax asking by school districts on Thursday.
“The Legislature has taken significant steps to provide property tax relief during the last few years,” Briese said, “including increasing the Property Tax Credit Fund and creating and funding the Nebraska Property Tax Incentive Act credit in LB1107. But more work is needed.”
Briese said while inflation has been averaging about 1.75% per year during the past 10 years, wage growth has been less than 2% annually and property taxes have been increasing at about 4.45%.
“And now, we have rising home, business and agricultural valuations further driving up property taxes.” Briese said. “The status quo is unacceptable, and that's why I’ve introduced LB987.”
Similar to Briese’s LB408 from last year, the bill would implement a 3% tax asking cap on school districts in Nebraska. However, unlike the prior bill, LB987 allows for inflation. It also allows for increased taxation to pay for required health and safety, and accessibility measures, and allows for an override of the cap for two out of three years, as long as the annual increase over any 3-year period is not more than 3%.
LB987 also would allow for a vote of the people to override the cap.
“Escalating property taxes continue to curtail economic growth across our state,” Briese said. “And we must do something about it.”