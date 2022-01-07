On Friday, Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, chairman of the General Affairs Committee, introduced LB876 to provide further parameters for the operation of racetrack casinos in Nebraska.
Included in the bill are provisions requiring racetracks to conduct a minimum of five race days annually by 2026 and requiring a minimum radius of 50 miles between existing racetracks and new racetrack casinos.
“I believe the criteria set forth in LB876 are a reasonable accommodation of competing interests and are consistent with Nebraska values,” Briese said.
“Furthermore, this criteria is consistent with what I believe Nebraskans would support. Nebraskans voted to allow gaming in our state, and we want to make sure the right guidelines are in place for this industry to grow appropriately here.”