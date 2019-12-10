STANTON — Having a driver’s license revoked means just that.

A 30-year-old Madison woman learned that. She was arrested on Tuesday afternoon after she appeared in Stanton County Court on a felony driving during revocation charge.

After her court appearance, she was then observed

getting into an SUV and driving away from the courthouse while still having her license revoked.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said Miranda Contreras was stopped a short time later by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on Highway 24, just west of Stanton and taken into custody.

She was later released on a bond and her vehicle was impounded. She is scheduled to appear next month on the new driving charge.

