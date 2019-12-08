STANTON — A disturbance call Saturday night in Stanton resulted in the arrest of a Stanton woman on drug charges.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call in Stanton about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, law enforcement was able to locate Arika Divis, 29, Stanton, at her residence, after she had left the area of the disturbance. She was found to be in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia, Unger said.
She was taken into custody and booked into the county jail. Divis was out on bond after pleading guilty last week to a felony drug charge in Stanton County District Court.