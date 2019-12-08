Arrested after disturbance

Arika Divis, 29, Stanton.

 Stanton County Sheriff's Office

STANTON — A disturbance call Saturday night in Stanton resulted in the arrest of a Stanton woman on drug charges.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call in Stanton about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, law enforcement was able to locate Arika Divis, 29, Stanton, at her residence, after she had left the area of the disturbance. She was found to be in possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia, Unger said.

She was taken into custody and booked into the county jail. Divis was out on bond after pleading guilty last week to a felony drug charge in Stanton County District Court.

Tags

In other news

Husker Ag responds

Husker Ag responds

PLAINVIEW — In response to an elaborate cyber-security scheme to launder money from institutions and businesses in Nebraska, Husker Ag of Plainview praised law enforcement personnel for their investigation.

Seasonal shows offered

Seasonal shows offered

WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College will present the "The Sistine Chapel" at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, and “The Christmas Star” on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.

'All clear' given in Schuyler

'All clear' given in Schuyler

SCHUYLER — The Schuyler Fire Department ordered the evacuation of downtown Schuyler for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon.

Boyd County to get funds

Boyd County to get funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer released a statement on Monday after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the Loup Power District and Boyd County will receive disaster relief grants.

Street closure Wednesday

Street closure Wednesday

NORFOLK — Due to utility work, a portion of 11th Street between West Park Avenue and Hayes Avenue will be closed beginning Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Comments disabled.