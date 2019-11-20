Woman arraigned for escape charge

MADISON — A Norfolk woman who previously had been convicted of felony theft appeared Tuesday in Madison County Court on an escape charge.
Lacey Cox, 31, appeared before Judge Michael Long and had her case bound over to Madison County District Court for escape, said a court spokeswoman. She is to next appear on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m.
Her bond was continued at 10 percent of $100,000, the spokeswoman said.
Cox previously had been sentenced for stealing packages off doorsteps in Norfolk, including $10,000 worth of prescription medication.
She previously had been sentenced to five to seven years on the theft charges, with the escape charges pending.