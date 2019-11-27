Witnesses sought from pursuit

PIERCE — On Nov. 18, members of multiple law enforcement agencies pursued a vehicle on Highway 20 in Cedar, Pierce and Antelope counties.
Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg said law enforcement would like to talk to people who witnessed the pursuit.
Lohrberg said in particular, anyone who witnessed the vehicle appear to swerve intentionally at other vehicles is wanted to contact police.
Anyone who has information about the pursuit should contact Jeff Jones, conservationist officer, at 402-762-0522.