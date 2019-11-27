Witnesses sought from pursuit

PIERCE — On Nov. 18, members of multiple law enforcement agencies pursued a vehicle on Highway 20 in Cedar, Pierce and Antelope counties.

Pierce County Attorney Ted Lohrberg said law enforcement would like to talk to people who witnessed the pursuit.

Lohrberg said in particular, anyone who witnessed the vehicle appear to swerve intentionally at other vehicles is wanted to contact police.

Anyone who has information about the pursuit should contact Jeff Jones, conservationist officer, at 402-762-0522.

Snow emergency lifted

The snow emergency that went into effect on Tuesday in the City of Norfolk is cancelled effective immediately. City officials said they would like to thank everyone for their cooperation during the snow emergency.

Man sentenced for stolen IDs

OMAHA — U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Tuesday that Senior U.S. District Court Judge Laurie Smith Camp sentenced Christopher Charles Heinz, 30, Romulus, Mich., to 54 months imprisonment, placed him on supervised release for three years, and ordered him to make restitution in the amount of…

Parent-student event postponed

NORFOLK -- The Norfolk Public Schools next parent information session scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. on digital citizenship has been postponed because of the pending inclement weather.

Death investigated in Beemer

BEEMER — A person died Saturday morning in Beemer, but the identify of the person and few details were available Monday morning.

Three arrested by law enforcement task force in Norfolk

Three men were arrested in the Norfolk area Friday in connection with drug charges by a task force that included investigators from the U.S. Marshal's Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Nebraska State Patrol and SNARE Drug Task Force, according to a press release from the state patrol. 

State board meeting planned

The public is invited to attend any of a series of town hall meetings to provide input on redesigning state rules related to school approval, accreditation and accountability processes.