As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms.

“Home fires are our community’s most frequent disaster, and we ask everyone to ‘turn and test’ this weekend to help protect your family,” said Steph Novacek, executive director of the Red Cross of Capital Area and Eastern Nebraska. “You can help stay safe by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your escape plan with everyone in your household.”

The threat of home fires — which are most often caused by cooking and heating equipment — increases with the holidays and cold weather.

Test smoke alarms monthly, and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it. It’s also a great time to check carbon monoxide alarms.

Tags

In other news

Turn your clocks, test your alarms

As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms.

Former area superintendent resigns

Randy Klooz, who resigned as superintendent of a Northeast Nebraska school in January 2018 to accept the superintendent position at Chase County Schools in Imperial, has resigned his latest position.

Two killed in crash

Two killed in crash

MONROE (AP) — Authorities in Northeast Nebraska said a woman and child were killed in a crash when their car collided with semitrailer in Platte County.

First National Bank to close Norfolk branch

First National Bank to close Norfolk branch

First National Bank announced in a letter to account holders that it plans to close its branch at 315 N. 4th St. in Norfolk effective at the end of business on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.