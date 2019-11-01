Turn your clocks, test your alarms

As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, the American Red Cross asks everyone to also test their smoke alarms.
“Home fires are our community’s most frequent disaster, and we ask everyone to ‘turn and test’ this weekend to help protect your family,” said Steph Novacek, executive director of the Red Cross of Capital Area and Eastern Nebraska. “You can help stay safe by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your escape plan with everyone in your household.”
The threat of home fires — which are most often caused by cooking and heating equipment — increases with the holidays and cold weather.
Test smoke alarms monthly, and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it. It’s also a great time to check carbon monoxide alarms.