The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Kyle Deets, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite and Dan Spray.
Commission members absent: Jacob Thone and Mary Hammond.
Meeting lasted: 40 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and three from the public.
Action items:
— The planning commission held a public hearing and approved a zoning change from Agricultural to Rural Residential at 4205 West Eisenhower Ave.
— The commission approved final plats for Hauser’s Addition and Keith-Asmussen’s Addition.
— The commission unanimously voted to deny a sidewalk waiver request by ROPAC, Inc. at 4205 West Eisenhower Ave.
— The commission approved a sidewalk waiver request for Dallas McKellips at 808 Forest Drive.