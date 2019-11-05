The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.

Commission members present: Frank Arens, Matt Gilmore, Zack Gangwer, Kyle Deets, Martin Griffith, Dirk Waite and Dan Spray.

Commission members absent: Jacob Thone and Mary Hammond.

Meeting lasted: 40 minutes.

Others in attendance: City staff, three; media representatives, two; and three from the public.

Action items:

— The planning commission held a public hearing and approved a zoning change from Agricultural to Rural Residential at 4205 West Eisenhower Ave.

— The commission approved final plats for Hauser’s Addition and Keith-Asmussen’s Addition.

— The commission unanimously voted to deny a sidewalk waiver request by ROPAC, Inc. at 4205 West Eisenhower Ave.

— The commission approved a sidewalk waiver request for Dallas McKellips at 808 Forest Drive.

