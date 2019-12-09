Nebraska State Patrol NDN
Courtesy image

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested two people during separate incidents Saturday.

About 2 p.m., the patrol was notified that a Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen. The vehicle was reportedly traveling on Highway 77 in the Walthill area in Thurston County. About 30 minutes later, a trooper located the female who had been driving the pickup as she was walking away from the area. The trooper located a firearm in the subject’s waistband.

The female, an 18-year-old juvenile from South Dakota, was arrested for driving a stolen vehicle, theft, carrying a concealed weapon, and no operator’s license. She was lodged in Thurston County Jail.

The other incident occurred in Omaha and the vehicle was recovered.

Tags

In other news

Troopers recover vehicle

Troopers recover vehicle

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol recovered two stolen vehicles and arrested two people during separate incidents Saturday.

Husker Ag responds

Husker Ag responds

PLAINVIEW — In response to an elaborate cyber-security scheme to launder money from institutions and businesses in Nebraska, Husker Ag of Plainview praised law enforcement personnel for their investigation.

Seasonal shows offered

Seasonal shows offered

WAYNE — The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College will present the "The Sistine Chapel" at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, and “The Christmas Star” on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.

'All clear' given in Schuyler

'All clear' given in Schuyler

SCHUYLER — The Schuyler Fire Department ordered the evacuation of downtown Schuyler for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon.