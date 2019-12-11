The Northern Ponca Housing Authority will receive $5 million for affordable housing.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Tuesday that the Northern Ponca Housing Authority is among the 52 Native American Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities across the nation awarded part of the nearly $200 million in grant awards for new housing construction, housing rehabilitation and critical infrastructure projects.
HUD announced the grants during the 2019 National American Indian Housing Council Legal Symposium in Las Vegas.
HUD Secretary Ben Carson said the department is excited for the new opportunity to better serve Native Americans through the government-to-government relationships with the tribes.
“I look forward to seeing the new housing units and renovations the Tribes will complete with this much needed investment in affordable housing,” Carson said.
The grants will be awarded through HUD’s Indian Housing Block Grant program to help construct approximately 1,200 new housing units for low-income families living on reservations or in other areas and spur economic opportunities in distressed communities to help the neediest families.
“These funds are essential in supporting a range of affordable housing activities for the Nebraska Ponca tribal community,” said Jason Mohr, regional administrator.
Nearly 200 applications for the grant were received by HUD from the eligible tribes and tribally designated housing entities.