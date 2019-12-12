Traffic fatality

Rescue action

A Schuyler man was killed Thursday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Colfax County.

Denise Kracl, Colfax County attorney, said the accident happened about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road 4A. County Road 4A is about 1.5 miles east of Richland.

Carlos Adame, 39, Schuyler, was driving a GMC Sierra west on Highway 30 and crossed the median, striking a semi-truck trailer traveling in the eastbound lanes, Kracl said. He leaves behind a wife and young child.

Terry Greer, 63, Arenzville, Ill., the semi-truck driver, took evasive action but was unable to avoid the collision. He was not injured.

The cause is believed to be slick driving conditions. No criminal charges of any kind are being considered, she said.

Agencies assisting included Schuyler Fire and Rescue, Colfax County Sheriff’s Department, Platte County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska

State Patrol.

