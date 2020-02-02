NELIGH — A Tilden man was arrested Saturday for allegations of multiple contact with five girls at his residence.
Roger Stuckwisch, 78, was arrested at his residence in Tilden by the city’s police chief, Robert Peterson, and officer Randall Arrison on Saturday, according to a press release from Antelope County Attorney Joe Abler.
Stuckwisch faces five counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, Class IB felonies, and four counts of third degree sexual assault of a child, Class IIIA felonies, according to the release.
He is being held at the Antelope County Jail, pending the posting of bond, which has been set by Judge Donna Taylor at 10 percent of $5 million bond, which must be posted in open court.